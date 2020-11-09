BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mabel Ann Lopez, 72, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 20, 1948, in Grant Town, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Ice and Betty Jean (McKinney) Ice. After graduating Fairview High School, Mabel went on to work at Westinghouse/North American Phillips Lighting for 32 years in the Sealed Beam and Lamp Plant, as well as in family service for seven years as a CNA. She will be remembered for her love of animals (especially her grandpets), gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a devout Christian who put everyone before herself; she never knew a stranger and never had an enemy. Family was her priority: she loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, and husband. She was always taking care of others and will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Manuel J. Lopez, of Fairmont; daughter, Ann Marie (Lopez) Baker and companion Daniel Lee Jones II, of Fairmont; her son, Stephen Lopez and his wife, Emily, of Morgantown; step-daughter, Lisa Lopez Brooks and husband Bradley, of Maryland; stepson, Michael Lopez, of Fairmont; brother, Thomas William “Billy” Ice and wife Rita Paulette, of Grant Town; grandchildren: Jane Lopez, Katie Goodrich, Kelsie Pittman, Zander Pittman, Brittany Brooks, and Brandon Brooks; nieces and nephews: Brandon Thomas Ice, Michael Andrew Rizer, Teresa Heurich, and Scott Lopez; best friend, Karen Shackelford; as well as many loving great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nephew, Anthony Lopez; and in-laws, Gonzalo and Marie Carmen Lopez. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Society, WVU Health Sciences Center, 1 Medical Dr., Morgantown, WV 26506.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 1:00 – 8:00 pm and on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home, with Father Jojan Joseph CST and Sister Stella CSJ officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

