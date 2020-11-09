Advertisement

Man allegedly rapes and strangles wife, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire

George McElroy- Mug
George McElroy- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salem, W.Va (WDTV) - George McElroy allegedly set his wife’s car on fire less than two weeks after he allegedly raped and strangled her.

On June 16., officials say that a fire destroyed a car driven by George McElroy’s wife. The fire was ruled intentionally set by the Asst. Fire Marshall, according to the police report.

A witness watched McElroy set the car on fire, according to police. Two days later, police say that McElroy admitted that he set his wife’s car on fire and that he was aware that the car was insured at the time he set the fire and that his name was still on the loan.

Officials say that the victim told police that her husband, McElroy, was served with a domestic violence petition in late May.

The victim states that less than two weeks before her car was set on fire, McElroy broke into her bedroom while she was sleeping and started to strangle her and then raped her, officials say. He then threatened to, “slit her throat and leave their daughter without parents,” according to the police report.

McElroy was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and strangulation. He was being held at North Central Regional Jail until he was bonded out on June 4.

McElroy is now charged with burning, or attempting to burn, insured property and violation of a protective order. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with a $10,000 bail.

