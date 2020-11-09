Mary Helen Smith, 92, of Burnsville slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She passed under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. She was born in Rosedale on June 18, 1928, a daughter of the late James “Jim” Stalnaker and Stella Pearl King Furby. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Junior Otto Greathouse; second husband, Raymond Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Darlene Greathouse. Cherishing their memories of Mary are eight children: Kathy Irizarry and husband, Henry, of Cleveland, OH, Steve Greathouse of Coxs Mills, Gilberta Kowalski and husband, Ron, of Elyria, OH, Bonnie Brown of Burnsville, Ranny Greathouse and wife, Joyce, of Thomasville, NC, Glen Greathouse and wife, Cyndy, of Sand Fork, Sheila Greathouse and fiancé, Albert Fisher, of Sand Fork, and George Smith and wife, Gail, of South Yorkshire, England; seven grandchildren: Tracie Facemire, Mindy Marsh, Eric Greathouse, William “BJ” Brown, Holly Greathouse, Angela Davis, and Shelley Greathouse; and eight great-grandchildren: Kristen, Kaleb, Aubrey, Kindan, Addison, Travis, Sam, and Logan. Mary was Christian by faith and loved singing along to Gospel music. She also enjoyed country music especially Randy Travis. Mary enjoyed keeping journals and writing letters, which only improved her already impeccable penmanship. Her cooking skills were beyond compare and a family favorite was her creamed tomatoes over biscuits. Family was everything to Mary and she treasured every moment spent with them including babysitting her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Don Dague officiating. Interment will follow at McHenry Cemetery in Sand Fork. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Helen Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

