Monday Evening Forecast | November 9th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday we managed to set a few records for daytime high temperatures, and today we may do it again. Current afternoon temps just hovering below 80 in a few spots so we will wait to see if we can confirm some numbers later with the daily climate report. Our dry weather pattern will begin to break down come late Tuesday as tropical moisture from what is left of Eta will begin pulling in only to be swept away by an approaching cold front. This will give us some breezy winds and possibly some thunder rumbles come Wednesday. If anyone has plans for this Veterans Day, remember that you will need a good umbrella with you for much of the morning and afternoon.

Tuesday: Clouds slowly build into the afternoon after a sunny start. Temperatures will have the opportunity to warm up enough to approach record-high warmth once again. Rain returns late with tropical moisture pulling from Eta down by the Florida coast. High: 78

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Tropical moisture kicks off our rainy system only to have a strong cold front sweep through the area really causing some soggy conditions. Rain may come down at a decent pace so be aware areas some dehydrated ground may struggle a bit catching up in any excessive rainfall. Storm drains and gutters should also be glanced over the day before to check for any leaves and fall debris so all works effectively. High: 70

Thursday: Early rain showers will likely hold to our far Eastern regions for a good portion of the day’s start. A clearing process will begin with clouds mixing out as some drier air briefly moves in with an area of high pressure. High: 62

Friday: Looking mainly dry with surface high pressure in place but a weak shortwave moving North of us will likely provide some shady times with a few clouds. High: 60