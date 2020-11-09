Advertisement

Published: Nov. 9, 2020
Robert “Bob” Woodrow Toney of Bergoo, WV passed away November 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness.  Bob was born on January 27, 1934 to Robert Woodrow “Pete” Toney and Logana (Clay) Toney Short in Raleigh County, WV. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Clearfork High School and attended Maryville College, Maryville, TN.  He served in the U.S. Army in Europe during the Korean War and worked in the intelligence branch of the Army Security Agency and the CIA.  He was recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis during which he was stationed at Key West Naval Air Station monitoring Russian submarines. Bob was the Vice President over sales at the Rotary Printing Company in Norwalk, OH for 26 years.  In 1989 he moved to Charlottesville, VA where he worked at Piedmont Farms and Graphics until he retired and moved to Bergoo. Bob is survived by his loving wife Susan Toney, six children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Toney family.

