Advertisement

Salem Men’s Basketball Opens Season with 96-77 Win at WVU Tech

Shawn Christian scored game-high 28 points
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball opened its 2020 season with a 96-77 win at WVU Tech Sunday.

Shawn Christian scored a game-high 28 points and was 8-12 from three. Jordan Forbes added 23 points for the Tigers. Andreas Jonsson led the Golden Bears with 19 points.

The Tigers improve to 1-0 overall with the victory and will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Lincoln University (PA) at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
New Kroger in Clarksburg

Latest News

TCU at WVU to Kickoff at Noon on FOX
WVSSAC Unveils High School Football Playoff Matchups and Game Times
University Boys Blanked in Class AAA State Championship by George Washington, 5-0
Fairmont Senior Girls Fall in State Title Game to Charleston Catholic, 5-0