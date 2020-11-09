Salem Men’s Basketball Opens Season with 96-77 Win at WVU Tech

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball opened its 2020 season with a 96-77 win at WVU Tech Sunday.

Shawn Christian scored a game-high 28 points and was 8-12 from three. Jordan Forbes added 23 points for the Tigers. Andreas Jonsson led the Golden Bears with 19 points.

The Tigers improve to 1-0 overall with the victory and will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Lincoln University (PA) at 7 p.m.

