Single vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a single vehicle accident on I-79 near mile marker 122, according to the 911 Communications Department.

One person was transported to the hospital and 911 comm. officials say that there is a probable fatality, but the fatality has not been confirmed. The medical examiner was notified.

Officials say the accident started northbound, the vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lanes. One northbound lane and two southbound lanes have been closed.

Bridgeport Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.