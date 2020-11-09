South-bound I-79 lane closure at mile marker 117

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The slow lane on south-bound I-79 is closed, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This closure is at mile marker 117 at the Anmoore exit.

The closure is for bridge patching. The lane will be closed until work is completed. The bridge/lane is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

If you have any questions or need additional information, you can call (304) 842-1500.

