Stan Maynard appointed to West Virginia Board of Education

Stan Maynard
Stan Maynard(Jim Justice Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Stan Maynard has been appointed to the West Virginia Board of Education.

The Huntington resident was appointed to a nine-year term. He fills the expired seat formerly held by Dave Perry.

The appointment was announced last week by Gov. Jim Justice

Maynard is executive director of Marshall University’s June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development.

