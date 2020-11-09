Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 School MGN
Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
WV COVID-19
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
New Kroger
New Kroger in Clarksburg

Latest News

The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and...
Updated menu, celeb collaborations, pump McDonald’s sales
Frank Loria
All-American football player, Flank Loria, is honored at the Clarksburg History Museum
A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Europe hunkers down but also notes wins against virus surge
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida