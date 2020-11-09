Advertisement

TCU at WVU to Kickoff at Noon on FOX

25 percent attendance capacity will be permitted at Milan Puskar Stadium
TCU football
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s home game against TCU Saturday will kickoff at noon and will be televised on FOX.

25 percent attendance capacity will be permitted at Milan Puskar Stadium for the game. The Horned Frogs enter play at 3-3 overall and are coming off a 34-18 win over Texas Tech.

