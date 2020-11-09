Advertisement

US Supreme Court to hear oral argument on the Affordable Care Act

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Even after a decade the affordable care act still has an uncertain future as an oral argument will be held by the US supreme court on Tuesday and this could play a huge roll in West Virginia if repealed.

“No state benefited more from the affordable care act than West Virginia,” said Senior Policy Analyst of West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Sean O’Leary.

The supreme court will be hearing from those that disagree with the stance of O’Leary.

The U.S. department of Justice and 18 states, including West Virginia, have filed a lawsuit stating that they believe the healthcare law put in place by former president Barak Obama is unconstitutional.

“The data all shows that sine the affordable care act has passed we’ve seen access to care increase, we’ve seen financial security increase and we’ve seen health outcomes increase,” O’Leary said.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s press secretary provided 5 news with a statement in regards to where Morrisey stands on the topic. Part of the statement says no one will be left behind as they believe the Supreme Court will only take away the parts they deem as unconstitutional.

“The lawsuit is to take away the law in its entirety, all parts of it. There is no leaving some behind, making small adjustments, that’s not what this lawsuit is doing,” O’Leary continued.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 School MGN
Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 662 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
WV COVID-19
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record

Latest News

Colleen Campbells 6 PM Forecast
Colleen Campbells 6 PM forecast 11 9 2020
Affordable Care Act SCOTUS
Election Officials Declare Winners
W.Va. counties began canvasing votes today
W.Va. counties began canvasing votes today