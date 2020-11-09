US Supreme Court to hear oral argument on the Affordable Care Act

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Even after a decade the affordable care act still has an uncertain future as an oral argument will be held by the US supreme court on Tuesday and this could play a huge roll in West Virginia if repealed.

“No state benefited more from the affordable care act than West Virginia,” said Senior Policy Analyst of West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Sean O’Leary.

The supreme court will be hearing from those that disagree with the stance of O’Leary.

The U.S. department of Justice and 18 states, including West Virginia, have filed a lawsuit stating that they believe the healthcare law put in place by former president Barak Obama is unconstitutional.

“The data all shows that sine the affordable care act has passed we’ve seen access to care increase, we’ve seen financial security increase and we’ve seen health outcomes increase,” O’Leary said.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s press secretary provided 5 news with a statement in regards to where Morrisey stands on the topic. Part of the statement says no one will be left behind as they believe the Supreme Court will only take away the parts they deem as unconstitutional.

“Attorney General Morrisey remains deeply committed to helping all West Virginians overcome the failings of Obamacare, chiefly its unmanageable, skyrocketing premiums and its unconstitutional individual mandate, while also ensuring health care coverage for those with pre-existing conditions – a commitment for which he vigorously pushed a state-based solution earlier this year. “It is important to keep in mind that no one has lost coverage to date. Any assertion to the contrary is a myth pushed for political gain. To the contrary, no one will be left behind as many believe the Supreme Court will remove only the unconstitutional parts of Obamacare, thus furthering the Attorney General’s mission to lower the skyrocketing premium costs of Obamacare and strike down the unconstitutional individual mandate.”

“The lawsuit is to take away the law in its entirety, all parts of it. There is no leaving some behind, making small adjustments, that’s not what this lawsuit is doing,” O’Leary continued.

