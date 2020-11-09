Veteran Honor Roll Monument in Preston County

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - After the loss of four local veterans during the pandemic, a Preston County community came together to honor those veterans.

The Preston County Honor Guard held a ceremony to record and recognize the veteran’s honor roll monument on Cuzzart Road.

Emily Lawson and her husband purchased Cuzzart Country Crosses to keep the building and monument in the community.

One of the veterans lost during the pandemic was Lawson’s, grandfather.

She said she was honored to be able to show respect for local men and women who served the country.

“I’m going to try not to cry. We can’t thank the men and women enough that have gave us our freedom,” she added.

