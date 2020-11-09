Advertisement

WV State Police asking for help finding armed and dangerous suspect

Tracy Parsons
Tracy Parsons(West Virginia State Police)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOSTER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help in finding a suspect who is wanted in connection with a home invasion in South Carolina.

Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, approximately 5′8″, 180 lbs, salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.

He has ties to Boone County, WV and was believed to last be seen in the Foster area, according to officials. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tracy Parsons is urged to contact the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.

