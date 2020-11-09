W.Va. counties began canvasing votes today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Canvassing all the votes from last week began today for all counties.

Many of them with tight races, including Monongalia County.

One of those close races is for county commissioner. A total of 396 new ballots were being processed moments ago.

“Ed Hawkins is the incumbent and lost by only 196 votes out of 43,000 votes,” said Tom Bloom.

Election officials say the majority of the ballots thrown out were not registered in Monongalia County or voted in the wrong precinct.

"To me, this is democracy at it’s best,” said Bloom.

Bloom says that with election officials receiving death threats over ballot counting nationwide, people here are able to watch ballots being processed.

"Its amazing how important every vote counts,” continued Bloom.

Bloom will have a new commissioner to work with.

“One of things I like about the county commission is, the three of us like to work together, we don’t always agree but we realize that we want to work together to make this county a better place to be,” Bloom said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.