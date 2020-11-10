Advertisement

#5 Bridgeport Begins Triple-A Postseason Trek Against Run-Heavy #12 Washington

Game will be played at 1:30 Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field
Bridgeport football
Bridgeport football(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - #5 Bridgeport will begin its postseason journey against a a team that looks very similar to themselves.

The Indians will host #12 Washington on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. BHS enters play at 6-1 while the Patriots bring in a record of 5-4.

Just like Bridgeport, Washington also runs a single wing offense based around deceptive running. Indians head coach John Cole says it will be a game decided by effort and a battle on the offensive vs. defensive line.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
COVID-19 School MGN
Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire

Latest News

Morgantown volleyball
Togetherness Leads Morgantown to Win Regional Title
WVU men's basketball
WVU Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 15 in AP Preseason Poll
Ean Hamric
Gilmer County’s Hamric Named Premier Bank Player of the Week
Salem men's basketball
Salem Men’s Basketball Opens Season with 96-77 Win at WVU Tech