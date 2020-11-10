5 Bridgeport Begins Triple-A Postseason Trek Against Run-Heavy #12 Washington

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - #5 Bridgeport will begin its postseason journey against a a team that looks very similar to themselves.

The Indians will host #12 Washington on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. BHS enters play at 6-1 while the Patriots bring in a record of 5-4.

Just like Bridgeport, Washington also runs a single wing offense based around deceptive running. Indians head coach John Cole says it will be a game decided by effort and a battle on the offensive vs. defensive line.

