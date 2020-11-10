$6 million grant given to fight the drug crisis in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A $6 million federal grant was announced to help fight the W.Va. drug crisis with through prevention, intervention, and diversion, Gov. Justice announced.

According to a press release, the funding comes from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP) through the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The grant will support pre-arrest diversion and school-based prevention. The state says it has taken steps to implement Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) and the West Virginia Angel Initiative, which allows the West Virginia State Police to refer people to treatment when they present to a State Police post seeking assistance for their substance use disorder (SUD), without fear of prosecution for possession of illegal substances or paraphernalia.

The grant will also expand the Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) program to nearly all counties. PROs are certified law enforcement officers who receive special training to serve in their local elementary, middle, and high schools. PROs mentor students and prevent and respond to dangerous school situations, and serve as liaisons between students and staff.

“I’ve said many times that we need to do everything in our power and be willing to use every tool in our toolbelt to combat the epidemic we continue to face against opioids,” Gov. Justice said. “This grant is a truly fantastic help in that fight. It’s going to provide all kinds of new pathways and access to treatment for West Virginians who may be struggling. I could not be more excited for this grant.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.