A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family from Fairmont is devastated after watching their home go up in flames.

Two people suffered burns and had to go to the hospital, but as they told our reporter that they’re just happy to be alive.

The family says they’ve lived in the house for years and in an instant, everything was gone.

The fire started around 11:00 pm on Nov. 9., in the 800 block of Washington Street with family still inside. The owner of the home Tina McDaniel and her fiancé say that they never expected anything like this to happen.

“We went to sleep and we woke up to our mantle engulfed and I ran to the kitchen to try to grab water to put it out but our lines had already melted. My daughter ran to the bedroom to wake up my fiancé who was in bed,” said McDaniel.

The family is currently at the United Hospital Center for treatment of their burns.

The red cross said that they will build a case for the family and will help them with a place to stay for a few days to help them get back on their feet.

