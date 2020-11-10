Bracket released for 2020 WVSSAC volleyball state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four area teams will compete in the 2020 WVSSAC volleyball state tournament on Friday and Saturday.

In AA, Philip Barbour enters as the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Weir in the morning session to open play on Friday. No. 4 RCB will face No. 5 Herbert Hoover. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Shady Spring in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The championship match is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

The AAA tournament will take place on Saturday. No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Bridgeport will meet in a rematch of the regional final, a match the Mohigans won in five sets to claim the higher seed. The winner of that contest advances to play No. 1 Musselman at 2 p.m. The title match will be played on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Six teams across the state who qualified for the tournament will not be able to participate due to their county’s orange or red status on the DHHR map.

2020 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament Brackets pic.twitter.com/3UY146GPt1 — WVSSAC (@wvssac) November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.