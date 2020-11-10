Advertisement

Bracket released for 2020 WVSSAC volleyball state tournament

RCB, Philip Barbour, Morgantown & Bridgeport will compete in Charleston
WVSSAC Volleyball
WVSSAC Volleyball(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four area teams will compete in the 2020 WVSSAC volleyball state tournament on Friday and Saturday.

In AA, Philip Barbour enters as the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Weir in the morning session to open play on Friday. No. 4 RCB will face No. 5 Herbert Hoover. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Shady Spring in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The championship match is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

The AAA tournament will take place on Saturday. No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Bridgeport will meet in a rematch of the regional final, a match the Mohigans won in five sets to claim the higher seed. The winner of that contest advances to play No. 1 Musselman at 2 p.m. The title match will be played on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Six teams across the state who qualified for the tournament will not be able to participate due to their county’s orange or red status on the DHHR map.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

Latest News

Mike Carey
WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
Doddridge East Hardy
No. 3 Doddridge County and No. 14 East Hardy Meet Again in Playoffs
Jeremiah King
State’s Top Running Backs Meet When No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Hosts No. 9 Poca
Jonathan Tennant
Tennant Resigns After Eight Years as Preston Head Football Coach