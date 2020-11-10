Clarksburg resident is hosting a shoe drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Even though the weather has been nice, a Clarksburg local is thinking ahead to the colder months.

Carrie Davis is hosting a shoe drive for those in the community that are in need.

Anyone wanting to donate a new pair or hardly worn shoes can stop by and pick an ornament from Stonewall Coffee.

40 people have been chosen to receive shoes.

“Drop it off here, you don’t need to wrap it, no gift bags needed. And if you’re uncomfortable shopping with this COVID-19... we’ll do the shopping for you,” said Davis.

Anyone who wants to donate additional items can drop those off at stonewall as well.

