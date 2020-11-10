Gary Lee Lamb II, 43, of Fairmont, passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.He was born in Weston on June 23, 1977, a son of the late Gary Lee Lamb and Patricia Lou Sommerville Lamb Shock. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Marshall; paternal grandparents: Orval L. and Juanita C. Lamb; one aunt, Lois Marie Lamb; and one cousin, Kyle Lee Cress.Forever cherishing their memories of Gary are two children: Madison Lamb and Olivia Lamb both of West Milford; one sister, Melissa Wiant and husband, Gary, of Lenoir, NC; one niece, Sarah Wiant; one nephew, Brandon Wiant; companion of 6 years, Kimberly Sutton of Fairmont and her daughter, Allyson Sutton (who thought of Gary as her dad); the mother of his children, Amy Palmer of West Milford; maternal aunt, Pamela Smith and husband, Dwain, of Jane Lew; three paternal aunts: Patricia Cress and Kathy Smith both of Weston, and Kim Oxley and husband, Allen, of Thornville, OH; and many cousins and extended family.Gary graduated from Lewis County High School in 1996. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and dirt track racing. Gary was a huge sports fan and particularly liked to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Another hobby Gary enjoyed with his lifelong friend, Chad McCoy, was fishing. Together they enjoyed cooking up the trout and socializing. More than anything else, Gary treasured his time spent with his daughters. He was always full of spirit and will be missed by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Oldaker officiating. Following services, Gary’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gary Lee Lamb II. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

