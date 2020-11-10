Advertisement

Gilmer County’s Hamric Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Junior quarterback totaled 350 yards and six touchdowns against Meadow Bridge Friday
Ean Hamric
Ean Hamric(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County junior quarterback Ean Hamric has been named the Premier Bank Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.

Hamric completed 13 of 20 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 47 yards and one touchdown. His performance helped lead the Titans to a 52-20 victory over Meadow Bridge.

The win pushed Gilmer County over the .500 mark to finish the season at 5-4 overall. It’s the second winning season for the Titans in 33 years.

