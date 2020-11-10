Health officials report 511 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 29,316.

DHHR officials also reported 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 546.

The patients were a 96-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Wetzel County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old female from Summers County.

“With a heavy heart, we share the solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to take an active role to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities.”

DHHR officials said 7,271 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 280 patients are currently hospitalized. 85 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166), Wyoming (443).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Lewis County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, SJMH at Market Place, 546 Marketplace, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

