Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 10, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day to enjoy these warmer temperatures and nice skies, because the high-pressure system that’s brought nice weather will push east today. Highs in the mid- to upper-70s are expected, which means we might see some more daily records broken. Add mostly sunny skies, barring a few southerly clouds, into the mix, and we’ll look okay today. Overnight into tomorrow, a cold front, with some reinforced moisture from Eta, will sweep in and bring plenty of rain showers into NCWV. Rolls of thunder are possible, as well as a few patches of heavy rain, so keep an umbrella with you, be aware of slick roads and stay safe tomorrow. After that, we’ll be back to Fall-like conditions. In short, go out and enjoy today while you can.

Today: It’s going to be another warm day as you head out, with highs in the upper-70s. Clouds will start coming from the south and west, but for the most part, it will be mostly sunny and nice out. High: 77.

Tonight: More clouds will start coming in from the south. During this time, we’ll also start seeing rain showers pushing into NCWV. Make sure to take it slow on those roads tonight. Low: 60.

Wednesday: It’s going to be a rainy Veterans Day, as a cold front sweeps in and brings plenty of rain into the area. Some patches of rain will be heavy at times, and rolls of thunder are possible. Make sure to be careful on roads when heading out tomorrow. High: 70.

Thursday: A few showers will stick around for the morning. After those showers leave, we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will also be more Fall-like. High: 60.

