Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Mount Clare, W.Va (WDTV) - Several crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Barbour Pike in Harrison County.

Reports of the fire came in around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, officials believe it is a vacant residence.

There are no known injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Philippi Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Stay with 5 News as we work to bring you more details.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.