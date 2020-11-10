Advertisement

No. 3 Doddridge County and No. 14 East Hardy Meet Again in Playoffs

Bulldogs defeated Cougars in second round last year, 21-6
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 Doddridge County will face a familiar opponent Saturday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs will face No. 14 East Hardy in the postseason. DCHS took down the Cougars in the second round last season, 21-6 on their road to reaching the state championship.

The Cougars enter play at 5-2 overall and have allowed a Class A second-best 57 points all year. The Bulldogs bring in a 6-1 record with their lone loss being to Class AA Herbert Hoover two weeks ago, 31-14.

Kickoff Saturday in West Union is set for 1:30 p.m.

