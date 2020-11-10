State’s Top Running Backs Meet When No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Hosts No. 9 Poca

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - When No. 8 Robert C. Byrd hosts No. 9 Poca in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Sunday, two of the state’s best running backs will be going head-to-head.

The Dots enter play at 6-1 overall and are led by Marshall commit running back Ethan Payne. The senior won the Kennedy and Curt Warner awards last year after rushing for 2,845 yards and 52 touchdowns. He set the state’s single-season scoring record with 276 points, breaking Curt Warner’s record of 263 set in 1978.

The Flying Eagles bring in a 7-2 record. They are spearheaded by junior running back Jeremiah King who became RCB’s all-time leading rusher nearly two weeks ago eclipsing 4,300 career yards. King surpassed the previous mark set by his cousin Ghovan Davidson, which he recorded during his senior season.

Kickoff Sunday in Clarksburg is set for 5 p.m.

