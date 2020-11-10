Structure fire in Morgantown causes roughly $20,000 in damages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire in Morgantown on Monday night, Nov. 9., caused roughly $20,000 in damages, according to the Morgantown Fire Department.

At around 7:55 pm, the Morgantown Fire Department says they were called to a fire on Richwood Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from a window and quickly brought the fire under control within 5 minutes, according to a press release.

The house was vacant and there were no injuries, according to officials.

Investigators say that unauthorized people were recently staying in the home, and the fire is now under further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-225-3586.

