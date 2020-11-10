Advertisement

Tamarack to reopen after COVID-19 caused shutdown

Tamarack
Tamarack(Tamarack Facebook page.)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority will reopen Tamarack on Friday, Nov. 13.

Tamarack has been closed since Thursday, Oct. 29, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees who worked in the same area as the individual who tested positive have been quarantined and have received negative tests. Contract tracing has been completed by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department and did not identify any members of the public that were exposed. The facility has been deep-cleaned.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and kindness,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “Tamarack is a gem for West Virginia, and our staff represent our state well every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they responded quickly and appropriately in this situation. We worked closely with our local health department and we look forward to a safe reopening on November 13.”

