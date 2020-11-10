Advertisement

Tennant Resigns After Eight Years as Preston Head Football Coach

Led Knights to playoffs last season
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - After eight years as head coach of Preston football, Jonathan Tennant has resigned.

“I felt it is best for the program," Tennant said. "It has been the honor of my life to be the head football coach of Preston High School.”

Tennant led the Knights to the playoffs last year earning the No. 16 seed in Class AAA after finishing 4-7 overall. This year, Preston went 3-7 winning its final two games against Buckhannon-Upshur and Brooke.

