Third Time’s a Charm: HempWorks Cuts Ribbon on New Location

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - After a week-long soft opening, HempWorks owner Mary Francis Beto Smith cut the ribbon on the new location of her business establishment.

Now located on Casino Drive in Anmoore, just below the NewPointe shopping community, HempWorks continues its goal to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and provide them with quality products.

“I basically kept with the same theme of health and wellness – carrying items for relaxation and working with anxiety. Everyone can use some of that right now,” Smith said.

In addition to a full line of CBD oils, coffees and teas, she has added to her inventory.

“I’ve added matcha to my line of drinks. I have regular ceremonial matcha and ceremonial CBD matcha, along with the whisks and everything,” she said. “I also have hemp honey which is really nice, hemp crunch organic chocolate bars and an herbal blend of CBD teas, which address different issues such as sleep and relaxation.”

Smith now also carries diffusers and essential oils, incense and backflow burners which resemble waterfalls, she said.

Current discounts include buy two, get one free hemp coffee and buy a two-ounce bottle of Dixie Tinctures, get a one-ounce bottle free.

All HempWorks CBD products have QR codes and certificates of analysis, listing all ingredients.

“When I select a product, I check out the company, their stock, QR codes and certificate of analysis, as well as the lab they use,” she said.

Before Smith opened her original store in November of 2018, she spent much time conducting research about CBD products and how they are beneficial for various health and wellness issues. She continues to stay up to date with research for the benefit of her customers.

The original HempWorks store opened on South Virginia Avenue, joining ArtWorks and Provence Market at The Shoppes of Averil Place. After the building was destroyed by fire in October of 2019, Smith moved temporarily to East Main Street in the Gregis Insurance Agency building.

She happened to see the Anmoore space was available for lease and decided perhaps it was meant to be. She said she misses The Shoppes of Averil Place and working with her friend and fellow business owner Lotus McDowell and other women associated with The Shoppes of Averil Place. She thinks, however, the new location will come along with increased customer traffic flow and a new atmosphere, bringing new opportunity and room for expansion. Massage therapy and essential oil classes are among potential additions for the future.

“This is my third year, my third location and my third November,” Smith said. “I’m hoping the third time is a charm.”

HempWorks is open 9-5 Monday through Friday and 10-2 Saturday. Those hours may be modified.

