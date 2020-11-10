Togetherness Leads Morgantown to Win Regional Title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown volleyball’s motto for the 2020 season has been just one word: “together.”

That’s exactly how the Mohigans played Saturday defeating Bridgeport in five sets to win the regional title and punch their ticket to the state tournament.

MHS lost to Bridgeport twice this season prior to last Saturday’s regional championship. Marshall commit Alayna Corwin led the team with 13 kills and 18 digs. Senior setter Brooke Lyons added 18 assists for the Mohigans.

Morgantown will begin play in the state tournament on Saturday in Charleston.

