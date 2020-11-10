Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 10

Check out the best high school football plays from the final week of the regular season
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The final week of the high school football season is in books. Listed below are the top 5 plays from this week’s action.

5. Lincoln’s Zach Snyder 56-yard touchdown reception.

4. North Marion’s Tariq Miller 92-yard touchdown reception.

3. Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside 35-yard touchdown reception.

2. East Fairmont’s double pass Ian Crookshanks to Alex Culp to Clay Hershberger for the first down.

1. Braxton County’s Tyler Cox 51-yard fumble recovery for touchdown.

