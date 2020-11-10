Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast | November 10th 2020

7 Day Forecast for NCWV 11 10 2020
7 Day Forecast for NCWV 11 10 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s our last call for dry and warm weather as our clear sky will give way to clouds later tonight. Showers will begin to start up overnight and turn into a more steady rain by Wednesday morning. An expected 1-2″ will be dumped on the area so localized flooding possible in dehydrated areas while any influx of moderate to heavy rainfall soaks into dry ground. Much of the rain will travel with our slowly departing cold front so by Thursday morning we should see the wet weather fade away to a light drizzle. A few clouds to finish off our week.

Wednesday (Veterans Day): We kick off the day welcoming rain to our area after a dominant stretch of dry and seasonably warm weather. Expecting 1-2″ of rainfall with higher amounts possible in a few areas, mainly South of our State. Much of the rain will begin to wind down as our cold front sweeps through late Wednesday night with light, leftover moisture holding to our far Eastern regions for Thursday morning. High: 70

Thursday: Early rain to mist/drizzle especially along the Eastern region. Clouds working to mix out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures much cooler than the past week, but that brings us back to seasonable marks. High: 60

Friday: Looking mainly dry even with a weak shortwave crossing through early that morning. This will give us a few clouds but there still should be plenty of sunshine to enjoy between cloud cover. High: 58

