Two people injured in house fire in Fairmont

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a house fire on Washington Street in Fairmont last night, Nov. 9., according to Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons.

Two people suffered minor burns from the fire, officials say. They have since been released from the hospital.

Officials say that the fire was accidental and that there will be no further investigation.

The fire department has considered this house a total loss and says that they have contacted the Red Cross for help.

