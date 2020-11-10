Advertisement

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits. Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
COVID-19 School MGN
Positive COVID-19 cases lead to school closures in Harrison County

Latest News

Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an...
Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving amid pandemic, but play it safe
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise but spares pope
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law
McDonald's said it plans to test the McPlant, a meatless burger, in key markets in 2021.
McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger