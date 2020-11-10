Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 10.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Are you a person with three, four or five different IRA accounts? Well if you are, I gotta ask you, “Why?” You know because I ask clients “why” all the time. And I’ll say to them, ‘how did you get so many different IRA accounts?’ And they’ll say to me, 'well, I had an advisor over here that rolled it over to an annuity. I had this person at the bank. Or I had this person over here who had a special product. Well, the problem with all this is there’s no coordination. And without proper coordination, there’s not proper management of risk or there’s not proper management of trying to maximize your return. And so I tell people all the time, ‘don’t waste your time with so many different IRA accounts.’ Let’s have one IRA account. Have it open architecture where you can put anything you want into it. Make sure we define the purpose and the risk tolerance and how we’re actually going to manage it. This way everything is working harmoniously together towards accomplishing your goal. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

Latest News

Bane Board Co.
New skate and snow board shop opens
Dwayne Johnson and family test positive for COVID-19. STAR MAX File Photo: 12/4/19 Dwayne...
The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth: August 11, 2020
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth: August 11, 2020