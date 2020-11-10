W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WV DHHR, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) is offering an online course that will teach a basic understanding of operating a licensed medical cannabis business while following the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act.

The OMC says that it is moving toward offering safe medical cannabis products to people who live in W.Va. with serious medical conditions.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Every principal and employee involved in the growing, processing or distribution of medical cannabis must complete the two-hour online course approved by OMC, according to the DHHR. The course is only available online, no paper option of the course is available.

“Industry training is an essential step in making medical cannabis products available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We continue to work toward the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to safely access medical cannabis as quickly as possible.”

The DHHR says that course participants will be educated in West Virginia medical cannabis law, rules and policies, as well as how to recognize and report unauthorized activity, proper handling of medical cannabis, proper record keeping, prevention and detection of the diversion of medical cannabis, transportation, dispensing, emergency preparedness procedures, chemical handling, inventory control systems, storage, security, reporting requirements and health and safety considerations. Successful completion requires participants to pass each training section with a pass rate of 80%.

Those who are interested should visit https://hub.green-flower.com/wv-compliance-solutions to register for the course, which is continuously available. The course can also be accessed at www.medcanwv.org where more details on course content and completion can be found.

