WVU Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 15 in AP Preseason Poll
Five teams from Big 12 ranked in top 25 to begin season
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has been ranked No. 15 in the AP Preseason Poll.
The Mountaineers are one of five teams ranked in the Top 25 form the Big 12. The rankings are listed below.
AP Preseason Top 25
1. Gonzaga (28)
2. Baylor (24)
3. Villanova (11)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
