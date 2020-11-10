Advertisement

WVU Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 15 in AP Preseason Poll

Five teams from Big 12 ranked in top 25 to begin season
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has been ranked No. 15 in the AP Preseason Poll.

The Mountaineers are one of five teams ranked in the Top 25 form the Big 12. The rankings are listed below.

AP Preseason Top 25

1. Gonzaga (28)

2. Baylor (24)

3. Villanova (11)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

