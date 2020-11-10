WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has released its non-conference schedule for the 2020 season.

The Mountaineers will begin play on Nov. 27-28 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. West Virginia open its season against Fresno State on that Friday and then will face LSU Saturday.

WVU’s first home game is set for Dec. 3 against North Alabama. Three days later, the Mountaineers will host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia will continue its home non-conference home slate against James Madison on Dec. 13, Ohio on Dec. 20 and Coppin State on Dec. 22.

