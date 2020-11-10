Advertisement

WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Mountaineers open season Nov. 27 in Las Vegas against Fresno State
Mike Carey
Mike Carey(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has released its non-conference schedule for the 2020 season.

The Mountaineers will begin play on Nov. 27-28 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. West Virginia open its season against Fresno State on that Friday and then will face LSU Saturday.

WVU’s first home game is set for Dec. 3 against North Alabama. Three days later, the Mountaineers will host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia will continue its home non-conference home slate against James Madison on Dec. 13, Ohio on Dec. 20 and Coppin State on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
3 Vehicle Accident, I-79
Three vehicle accident on I-79, one person transported to hospital
George McElroy- Mug
Man allegedly rapes and strangles woman, two weeks later he allegedly set her car on fire
School Map 11/7
WVDE: Counties move to orange, Mineral moves to red
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

Latest News

WVSSAC Volleyball
Bracket released for 2020 WVSSAC volleyball state tournament
Doddridge East Hardy
No. 3 Doddridge County and No. 14 East Hardy Meet Again in Playoffs
Jeremiah King
State’s Top Running Backs Meet When No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Hosts No. 9 Poca
Jonathan Tennant
Tennant Resigns After Eight Years as Preston Head Football Coach