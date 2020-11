CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An auto-pedestrian accident on East Pike Street in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital.

The 911 call came in just before 5:30 pm today, Nov. 11. The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison Co EMS responded to the call.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

