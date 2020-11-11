DHHR reports record breaking 885 new cases, seven deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 885 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday. A new single-day record for the state.

It brings the total count to 30,201.

DHHR officials also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 553.

The patients were a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,771 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 277 patients are currently hospitalized. 85 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School St, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Ben Creek Road, Wharncliffe, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Route 13, Baisden WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

