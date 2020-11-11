Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 11, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be much different from yesterday, as a cold front, reinforced by moisture from the tropics, pushes into our region. This rain will be on-again, off-again, but know that some patches of rain will be heavy, and we could see rolls of thunder in the afternoon, so if you’re heading out today, make sure to be careful on those slick roads. Since we could see 1-2 inches of rain across parts of WV, we might see some isolated flooding events, although for the most part, slick roads will be the biggest problem. In short, take an umbrella and just be careful as you head out for Veterans Day. The rain will stick around until late-Thursday morning, as our cold front slowly pushes out of West Virginia that day. After that, we’ll be down to Fall-like temperatures, with a mix of Sun and clouds for the week and for the weekend.

Today: It’s going to be a dreary, wet Veterans day, as the cold front continues pushing through our area. Expect more than an inch of rain to fall across WV, which will mean slick roads and pockets of isolated flooding. Since we’ll see on-again, off-again rain for all of today, keep an umbrella with you and stay safe. High: 70.

Tonight: We’ll continue seeing rain showers pushing through, although they’ll become less intense overnight. Clouds will also stick around, and we’ll be much cooler than this morning. Low: 46.

Thursday: After rain showers leave the mountain cities tomorrow morning, we’ll begin to clear out for the afternoon. Highs will be within seasonable range, so it will feel like November after what felt like a long time. High: 58.

Friday: It’s going to be another day of seasonable highs, with skies remaining mostly clear. High: 58.

