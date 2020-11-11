Mary Bell Hall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Belle Hall, 77 of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on October 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Katherine Shingleton Gerrard. Surviving are three sons, William Edmund “Bill” Hall and his wife Susan of Clayton, NC, Thomas M. “Tommy” Hall and his wife Hope of Bristol, TN, and Stevie L. Hall and his wife Natalie of Bridgeport; one daughter, Sherri Denise Hall Goodwin and her husband Wayne of Bridgeport; 16 grandchildren, Stacey, Tyler, Michael, Matthew, Luke, Mary, Bailey, Hannah, Collin, Avery, Kyle, Stevie, James, Anthony, AJ and Sam; three great grandchildren; two nieces, Terri and Belinda; and her dog, Piper. She was also preceded in death by one son, Charles James “Chucky” Hall, Jr.; and one brother, Tom Gerrard. Mrs. Hall was a 1961 graduate of Victory High School and worked in the Personnel Department at the WV Department of Highways. She loved to cook for others, including her dog, and her grandbabies. She was always quick to defend her children and grandchildren. Mary was a very selfless and giving person. Special thanks to Jodi, Michelle, Carol, Debbie, Tammy, Dana and Marla with WVU Hospice for going above and beyond for our mother. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to WVU Medicine Hospice-UHC, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

