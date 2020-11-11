Advertisement

Monongalia County Board of Education discusses potential charter school

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Board of Education continued their discussion this evening about West Virginia Academy Public Charter School.

The President of the Monongalia County Board of Education Nancy Walker read letters from concerned citizens with mixed thoughts regarding the academy.

The Board of Education recently requested that the West Virginia Academy Board of Directors provide some corrections to the proposal before the board can make a decision.

Superintendent Eddie Campbell said that the academy is supposed to respond with corrections to deficiencies in the proposal by 4 P.M. this Friday.

