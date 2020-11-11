Morgantown’s Ammons inks with DePaul Women’s Basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kaitlyn Ammons will forever be etched in the Mohigan girls basketball history books.

Ammons became the first Morgantown product to commit to play in the Big East as she inked with DePaul women’s basketball on Wednesday.

The second team all-state forward committed back in April but put pen to paper today. The Blue Demons ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason poll this week.

She is the first MHS DI commit since Sydney Holloway chose Bryant in 2016.

Ammons averaged 16 points in her junior season for the Mohigans and still has one more season with the red & blue.

