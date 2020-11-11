Mother in Morgantown among many to await unemployment benefits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother in Morgantown is desperately waiting for her unemployment, after two months the checks are still not in the mail.

Bryce Daugherty said that it’s hard raising her young son without the income.

COVID-19 continues to impact workers across West Virginia and for Daugherty who’s filed for unemployment for the first time, says it’s been more homework she wasn’t expecting to receive.

As Daugherty help’s her son with distance learning, she worries about the denial of her unemployment claim.

“It’s been an uphill battle there because having to call everyday and be on hold upwards of two hours and then possibly get hung up on,” said Daugherty.

She was a scheduling specialist before the pandemic hit.

“I was there for about four years,” Daugherty continued.

Workforce West Virginia told Daugherty that the burden of proof that she was unemployed was to fall on her previous employer. She was denied her claim on Monday.

Daugherty said, “when I got this letter, it’s now saying that I have to prove that it was my employer’s fault for being unemployed so it’s completely opposite of what I’ve been told so far.”

Daugherty tells me her son’s education is paramount to her but the lose of income is hurting her family.

"It was a pretty big blow to lose that job because of everything going on,” Daugherty continued.

Daugherty says that she has filed an appeal which could take another several months.

