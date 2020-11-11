No. 7 Ritchie County embarks on third straight playoff run

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Ritchie County will begin its third straight playoff run on Saturday when the Rebels host No. 10 Wirt County at 1:30 p.m.

All three of those years have been under head coach Rick Haught, who took over the program in 2017. The Rebels enter the playoffs at 8-2 overall, winner of their last six games. One of those games was on October 16 against Moorefield, in which RC came back to win, 28-21. The Yellowjackets are the No. 9 seed in this year’s playoffs.

“I think that was the shot in the arm for us because Moorefield is very good and we got down early and came back to win that game and that seemed to be what got us going," Haught said.

The Tigers (5-2) are playing in their first postseason since 2012. The two teams, who both compete in the Little Kanawha Conference, usually meet in the regular season but COVID-19 scrapped that meeting this year. Instead, they’ll meet with much more on the line.

“I think we have to be able to handle their pressure and not turn the ball over. We cant give them a shortfield via turnovers. We have to take care of the ball, execute on offense, block and tackle and play smart," Haught said.

The Rebels are looking to make it to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. They downed South Harrison in their opener in 2019 before falling to eventual champion Wheeling Central in the quarterfinals.

