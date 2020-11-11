November Jefferson Awards Winner: Amber Walker

Every once in a while, WDTV joins a cause with Antero Resources to give an award to someone who does great things in the community.

The Jefferson Award goes to people for exemplary public service. These recipients humbly go out into the community, and make a difference every single day without even seeking recognition for it.

Amber Walker is the Jefferson Award winner this month because she has served her community so well in so many different volunteer opportunities. We’re so proud of her, and we’re so excited to give her this award.

"Amber, on behalf of Antero Resources and WDTV, we’d like to present you with this Jefferson Award. Thank you. Congratulations,” said Randall of Antero Resources.

The Jefferson Awards is a national non-profit organization that promotes volunteerism, activism, and public service efforts. They award recipients on both a national and local level.

“I started calling a lot of them to volunteer and got blessed with the opportunity to actually have positions at some of those. Everything now is virtual, so I’ve had to do a lot of what interests me or what is through the bottom of my heart through the internet. You heard I said I live with it I don’t suffer from it, because I try to look at myself as a survivor. Talk to people, don’t be ashamed about it. Look at the resources that are available online or within your community. Where there is a will there is a way. What they can do is look into what really touches you,” said Amber.

