Patterson brings hot TCU team to Morgantown Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - TCU (3-3) comes to Morgantown on Saturday for a meeting with West Virginia (4-3) having won 2 straight games.

The Horned Frogs have downed Baylor & Texas Tech back-to-back and have allowed a total of just 41 points. They’ve also compiled 10 sacks, 2 interceptions and held the Bears & the Red Raiders combined to just 152 total rushing yards.

Stingy defenses have been as staple of Gary Patterson, who is in the midst of his 20th season in Forth Worth.

